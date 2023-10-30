Will CM Punk make his WWE return in Saudi Arabia? Exploring possibility of it happening

The pro wrestling world is currently in a molten-hot state, with rumors surrounding CM Punk's WWE return. They started to catch flames after wild fan speculation about spotting Punk in Crown Jewel's poster.

The company will hold its annual Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4. Recently, a fan on X spotted an alleged faint caricature on the top of the poster, claiming it resembled Punk's cross symbol.

As a result, the WWE Universe has been speculating about the return of the Second City Saint at the spectacular event in Riyadh. However, the possibility of it happening is very low, as he might not have a good relationship with the nation.

The former AEW superstar once wrapped himself in controversy as he made some remarks on the WWE-Saudi deal. Lambasting the shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, CM Punk once rebuked The Miz,

"Go suck a blood money covered di*k in Saudi Arabia, you fuc*ing dork." tweeted Punk.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the 45-year-old will make his return to Crown Jewel 2023. If WWE actually decides to bring him back, it will quite possibly take place at premium live events taking place in the United States.

Current reports on CM Punk's WWE return

WWE and CM Punk had a bitter relationship in the past, which led to the latter's departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2014. However, with the passage of time, things have changed quite a lot.

After Punk's controversial AEW exit, there has been a whirlwind of rumors and speculation about him returning to WWE. However, the reports on his potential homecoming state otherwise.

Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is currently not interested in signing the Second City Saint to the promotion. Various other media outlets also reported the same, stating that there are currently no talks between both parties.

While the 45-year-old was seemingly interested in making his comeback, WWE has reportedly declined the offer. When asked about his potential return, WWE President Nick Khan also dodged the question in an interview.

Thus, it appears that CM Punk's return status is in a precarious state, as there has been no deal between both parties.

Do you think a CM Punk return at Crown Jewel is completely off the table? Sound off in the comments section below.

