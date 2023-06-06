Will Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's final match be for the World Heavyweight Championship?

Brock Lesnar's ongoing feud with Cody Rhodes has led to many discussions among the WWE Universe. While the feud between the two was unexpected, fans seem to enjoy it now, and many wonder if the final match in their ongoing feud will be for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The short answer to a question like that would be no. Based on rumors, the last match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will take place at SummerSlam. This means that WWE won't have enough time to build a match for the title, or even book something at Money In The Bank, since Seth Rollins currently has the title.

Also, looking at the current scenario, WWE would want Rollins to hold his new title a little longer. Considering that the 37-year-old is set to defend his championship on RAW against Damian Priest less than 10 days after winning it, it would only make sense for Rollins to be champion a little longer.

Rollins winning the title has brought a breath of fresh air to the WWE Universe. While Roman Reigns and his long reign as champion is enjoyed by many, fans also wished to see a change in the world title scene. Considering that has now happened with Rollins' victory, it won't make sense for him to drop the title so soon.

Check out this tweet by Seth Rollins:

Seth Rollins @WWERollins



Let's change that.



Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford!



Line 'em up!



#RAW

@WWE

@USANetwork My man @WWE BigE was the last defender of the crown…..in November 2021?!??Let’s change that.Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford!Line ‘em up! My man @WWEBigE was the last defender of the crown…..in November 2021?!?? Let’s change that. Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford! Line ‘em up! #RAW@WWE @USANetwork

Brock Lesnar cost Cody Rhodes his opportunity to win the World Heavyweight Championship

On the May 8th episode of Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes competed against Finn Balor and The Miz in the inaugural tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. While things looked promising during the match for Rhodes, it did not end in the way the 'American Nightmare' would have wanted.

After hitting The Miz with three consecutive Cross Rhodes, Cody went for the pin as he was confident of a victory. However, that didn't happen, as Brock Lesnar interfered during the match and broke up the pin.

Taking advantage of the scenario, Balor landed a Coup de Grâce’ on the already worn-out Miz. After landing his finisher successfully, Balor wasted no time in going for a pinfall, which saw him win the match and advance to the semi-finals. While he did not take the pin himself, Rhodes' hopes were certainly crushed that night.

With revenge on his mind and also a broken arm, Cody Rhodes faced Lesnar at Night of Champions. Despite putting on a decent performance and landing multiple Cross Rhodes, Cody ultimately ended up in the Kimura Lock. Refusing to tap, Rhodes passed out, and Lesnar won via technical submission.

Check out the highlights of the match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions below.

