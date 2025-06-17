Will Cody Rhodes’ brother ever return to WWE? The truth finally revealed

After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes became a big star in the independent circuit and AEW before returning to the company in April 2022. However, his brother, Dustin Rhodes, still hasn’t returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, the 56-year-old has now made a statement regarding his future in the company.

Ad

The AEW star worked with WWE over multiple tenures between 1995 and 2018 and is known for portraying the Goldust character. During this time, his gimmick was given several roles by the then-boss of the company, Vince McMahon, which were often laced with derogatory themes. The final years of his tenure also saw his brother Cody Rhodes made to play the character of Stardust.

Unlike his brother, who played his character for a long time, Cody’s dislike for the Stardust gimmick was rather quick, especially when his work to build good storylines wasn’t taken seriously by the company. One such dropped storyline also included actor Stephen Amell.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, a WWE fan recently tweeted an image carrying a collage of Goldust, Stardust, and AAA’s Mr. Iguana. The fan tagged Dustin Rhodes and asked him to return to the Stamford-based promotion to see all the wrestlers shown in the image in the ring together. Responding to it, the 56-year-old tweeted:

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

“Goldust is retired. Sorry. Happy where I am at 💯”

Expand Tweet

Ad

This answer clearly states that Dustin Rhodes will most likely never return to WWE. Thus, this also removes the possibility of him teaming up with his brother Cody Rhodes down the line. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the erstwhile Goldust as he continues to wrestle in the AEW.

Cody Rhodes could win the King of the Ring Tournament

Cody Rhodes cleared the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Overcoming Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest, The American Nightmare has now secured his place in the semifinal of KOTR. This week’s episode of RAW saw Jey Uso also advance to the semis and set the stage to face the former Undisputed WWE Champion next.

Ad

Interestingly, there is a chance that Cody Rhodes will go on to win the tournament and earn a title shot against John Cena at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. The American Nightmare has already pinned The Franchise Player on last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in a tag team match that also involved Logan Paul and Jey Uso. Thus, the next step for him would be to win KOTR at Night of Champions.

Ad

It would mean that Cody Rhodes will need to defeat Jey Uso in the next round. Moreover, if he makes it to the final, he will face either Randy Orton or Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia. This is bound to create some tension in his relationships with his allies, especially after he rescued Uso from getting attacked by Seth Rollins on RAW this week. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More