Will Cody Rhodes’ brother ever return to WWE? The truth finally revealed

After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes became a big star in the independent circuit and AEW before returning to the company in April 2022. However, his brother, Dustin Rhodes, still hasn’t returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, the 56-year-old has now made a statement regarding his future in the company.
The AEW star worked with WWE over multiple tenures between 1995 and 2018 and is known for portraying the Goldust character. During this time, his gimmick was given several roles by the then-boss of the company, Vince McMahon, which were often laced with derogatory themes. The final years of his tenure also saw his brother Cody Rhodes made to play the character of Stardust.
Unlike his brother, who played his character for a long time, Cody’s dislike for the Stardust gimmick was rather quick, especially when his work to build good storylines wasn’t taken seriously by the company. One such dropped storyline also included actor Stephen Amell.
Interestingly, a WWE fan recently tweeted an image carrying a collage of Goldust, Stardust, and AAA’s Mr. Iguana. The fan tagged Dustin Rhodes and asked him to return to the Stamford-based promotion to see all the wrestlers shown in the image in the ring together. Responding to it, the 56-year-old tweeted:
“Goldust is retired. Sorry. Happy where I am at 💯”
This answer clearly states that Dustin Rhodes will most likely never return to WWE. Thus, this also removes the possibility of him teaming up with his brother Cody Rhodes down the line. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the erstwhile Goldust as he continues to wrestle in the AEW.
Cody Rhodes could win the King of the Ring Tournament
Cody Rhodes cleared the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Overcoming Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest, The American Nightmare has now secured his place in the semifinal of KOTR. This week’s episode of RAW saw Jey Uso also advance to the semis and set the stage to face the former Undisputed WWE Champion next.
Interestingly, there is a chance that Cody Rhodes will go on to win the tournament and earn a title shot against John Cena at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. The American Nightmare has already pinned The Franchise Player on last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in a tag team match that also involved Logan Paul and Jey Uso. Thus, the next step for him would be to win KOTR at Night of Champions.
It would mean that Cody Rhodes will need to defeat Jey Uso in the next round. Moreover, if he makes it to the final, he will face either Randy Orton or Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia. This is bound to create some tension in his relationships with his allies, especially after he rescued Uso from getting attacked by Seth Rollins on RAW this week. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhodes.