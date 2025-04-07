Will Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear on WWE RAW this week? The truth revealed

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in a couple of weeks in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The two have come face-to-face multiple times in the past few weeks, engaging in a war of words rather than trying to tear each other apart.

With WrestleMania just a couple of weeks away, fans expect Cena and Rhodes to come face-to-face once again on WWE RAW. However, the 16-time World Champion is not advertised for any more RAW and SmackDown shows before WrestleMania 41.

In addition to that, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has been advertised to return on SmackDown this week, which makes it clear that he won't be present on RAW this week. With neither man available, it seems like the WrestleMania main event stars are now set to come face-to-face directly when the bell rings in Las Vegas.

Both John Cena and Cody Rhodes have already enhanced their feud to a great extent, and the anticipation for their match is at an all-time high. Considering his heel turn, Cena has managed to keep the spotlight on himself, and his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him wrestle as a heel for the first time in decades.

Last week's episode of the blue brand featured The American Nightmare delivering a Cross Rhodes to the 16-time World Champion, leaving him laid out in the squared circle to make a statement. Both men have kept the action away for WrestleMania, and it will be interesting to see how things play out between them at the show.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes had a backstage disagreement recently

While both Cena and Rhodes have exchanged a plethora of words on TV now, they had a disagreement backstage as well. In a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, The American Nightmare revealed that Cena had stated the Undisputed WWE Champion wasn't authentic enough.

Cena claimed that Rhodes' character wasn't as authentic as his, which the latter denied, stating that he had proved to be authentic over the past few years.

"One of the biggest disagreements John Cena and I have had, and we had this disagreement behind the scenes, and we had this disagreement right in front of the camera. He feels that I'm not authentic enough, or as authentic as he was. I think at this point, I'm pretty confident in who I am, and I feel like I've got a proven track record," said Cody Rhodes. [From 0:01 - 0:21]

While the two have disagreed, it can undoubtedly be said that both men have managed to maintain their characters throughout their careers and have proved to be a massive attraction to millions around the world.

While Cody Rhodes is up against a heel John Cena, he has still managed to elevate his status as a star and has always shown gratitude towards his fans for it. It will be interesting to see how things play out when the two men collide at WrestleMania 41.

