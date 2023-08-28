Will a current WWE champion cost Seth Rollins his title at Payback 2023? Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins is gearing up to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023. In this event, Rollins will face off against Shinsuke Nakamura for the title. The match was set up after Nakamura's heel turn, which led to him challenging Rollins for a shot at the championship.

There's speculation that Intercontinental Champion Gunther might play a role in the outcome of this title match. This speculation arose from the announcement of another match for WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, where Rollins will team up with John Cena to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

With Superstar Spectacle being just a few days after Payback, there's a possibility that Gunther could interfere during the Championship match. This could anticipate their tag team match at Superstar Spectacle 2023.

Rollins and Cena will face Imperium at Superstar Spectacle 2023

However, it's important to consider that if Gunther does interfere, it might not necessarily result in Rollins losing his championship at Payback 2023. It is evident from the fact that Rollins is already advertised as the World Champion for the India event could indicate that he retains his title against Nakamura at Payback.

Nevertheless, the tag team match featuring Rollins and Cena at Superstar Spectacle 2023 is anticipated to be a highlight for Indian fans. It will not only serve as Cena's first match in India but also offer a unique matchup that fans can look forward to.

Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what the company holds for Payback 2023, as Seth Rollins is again set to defend his Championship on the show.

Is Seth Rollins dealing with an injury?

During the ongoing feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins, the company has brought attention to a significant storyline element which is Rollins' enduring back injury. During an episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive TV, Rollins disclosed that he has been contending with a back injury for the past couple of years yet has continued to wrestle without undergoing any surgery.

This revelation was also acknowledged by Shinsuke Nakamura, who expressed his awareness regarding Rollins' injury. This dynamic has added intrigue to their rivalry, hinting at the possibility that the company might utilize this storyline during their match, potentially leading to a cliffhanger outcome.

Expand Tweet

The build-up of the feud between Nakamura and Seth Rollins has caught the attention of fans, who are deeply invested in the progression of this rivalry. With the upcoming edition of WWE RAW serving as the final show before Payback 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating how Rollins and Nakamura will elevate their feud and create anticipation for their clash.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE