Will Dean Ambrose sign with AEW?

Dean Ambrose has been with WWE for almost a decade. He alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns formed The Shield and took the WWE by storm. They're in the same league as the nWo, DX and Four Horsemen. Vince McMahon and HHH essetnially believed that the trio would be in the main-event scene for years to come.

Sadly, that hasn't happened. Roman Reigns' cancer diagnosis put a wrench in those plans. As soon as the cancer diagonosis was announced, WWE proceeded to turn Dean Ambrose heel on the same night. While effective in shock value, it did turn off the die hard fans of the WWE Universe.

After that, Dean Ambrose was put into a feud with Seth Rollins which felt forced and uninspired. It didn't go anywhere as WWE Creative tried to turn Dean Ambrose into a Bane-type character who was also a germaphobe. It didn't make any sense for the man they call The Lunatic Fringe.

Seth Rollins would later elaborate further in an interview as to why Dean Ambrose was leaving the WWE.

“The way that affected Ambrose, that wasn’t really his best look. No one wanted to see us fight each other, we had been through that, it didn’t feel good. I was upset, he was clearly upset and people didn’t want to see it, they wanted to see us be brothers and care about each other," said Rollins.

So, as of now, some WWE rumors suggest that he might back in 6 months and that WWE is treating this as if Dean Ambrose is going on a sabbatical. But with AEW in the hunt for talent, that might not be the case.

Strange Bedfellows

It's quite obvious that Vince McMahon didn't want to lose Dean Ambrose. He probably threw millions at him to get him to stay but nothing seemed to have worked. They even allowed to say goodbye to the WWE fans alongside his Shield brothers. Perhaps, in the hopes, he will come back in 6 months.

But rumors circulating are speculating that AEW has offered a massive deal to Dean Ambrose, that is the amount of 6 million dollars for lesser dates. The same report mentions that would put him above Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. It's a sweet deal and worth mentioning that AEW wants some big name talent.

The matches that Dean Ambrose, or rather, Jon Moxley could have at AEW is captivating. He could have a long drawn out feud with Kenny Omega or rekindle a old one with Cody Rhodes. With AEW assembling a very diverse talent roster, the matches that AEW could have for Jon Moxley could be exciting for him to try something new.

Will Dean Ambrose show up at AEW Double or Nothing? Could he be Cody Rhodes' opponent at the AEW PPV? In the world of professional wrestling, anything is possible. I guess...Tune in and find out!

What do you guys think? Comment below!

