Will former WWE Champion - NOT Drew McIntyre - be the one to finally dethrone Gunther?

Gunther's epic Intercontinental Championship reign looks to continue into SummerSlam, where a match against Drew McIntyre is expected. The Scottish Warrior returned at Money in the Bank and attacked The Ring General after his successful title defense against Matt Riddle.

With that being McIntyre's first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 39, lots of people may feel he will be the one to dethrone Gunther ultimately. However, that is unlikely to be the case, at least not at SummerSlam. The Austrian is yet to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Besides, there is a better choice than Drew McIntyre, and he's been around all along. Sheamus was also a part of the triple threat involving both men at WrestleMania. He had multiple matches with The Ring General before too, with their Clash at the Castle bout remaining a classic.

That sucks because I really wanted Sheamus to win it. What the hell happened to Sheamus' journey to winning the Intercontinental championship? Him and Gunther were having some the best IC title matches in WWE history. Then they just dropped the storyline out of nowhere. That sucks because I really wanted Sheamus to win it. https://t.co/3detcQzA94

Such an epic match deserves a sequel for the IC Title, but it may be a while before it happens. Sheamus lost a United States Championship match to Austin Theory on SmackDown, so it would take WWE some creative storytelling to move him to RAW.

The Celtic Warrior can simply invade the red brand out of desperation, potentially even putting his career on the line to face Gunther. After all, the Intercontinental Championship is the only thing in the company he is yet to win.

As a result, Sheamus may very well be the one who finally dethrones the unbeatable Austrian champion.

When will Gunther become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history?

Before anybody can beat him for the title, The Ring General has a record to break. At 393 days, he is only behind Randy Savage, Pedro Morales, and The Honky Tonk Man in the list of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions.

Gunther will become second on the list if he keeps his title beyond the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW. Meanwhile, the date to remember is September 7, which would be the day he breaks Honky Tonk Man's record of 454 days. That comes after the Payback Premium Live Event, so expect a few more successful title defenses throughout the summer.

This has already been one of the greatest IC Title reigns in WWE history, with Gunther amassing a year's worth of excellent matches. Some of his best opponents include Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Mysterio, among others.

