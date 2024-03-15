Will Hall of Fame inductee Bull Nakano's advice persuade 30-year-old Japanese wrestler to join WWE? Possibility explored

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will have Bull Nakano as part of this prestigious ceremony this year. For those who might not know, Nakano is a retired Japanese wrestler who has also made a few appearances in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, ahead of her induction into the Hall of Fame 2024, the veteran has advised 30-year-old Japanese star Giulia to join WWE. In early 2024, there were reports surrounding the arrival of Giulia to the company at Royal Rumble 2024. Meanwhile, despite all these reports, the scenario doesn't come to fruition.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Bull Nakano disclosed that the young star needs to join hands with Triple H to expand her world as a professional wrestler.

She stated:

“[She] should definitely go. The world will definitely expand. I think it will broaden [her] horizons as a wrestler if you see that there are different types of pro wrestling. If WWE wants to see [her] active in Japan, I think they’ll use [her] in a good way,” Nakano said.

Not only this, there are also reports indicating that Giulia will join the Stamford-based promotion soon as she is already booked till March 2024.

So, with all these indications and the advice from the Hall of Fame inductee Bull Nakano, it seems like the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion is clearly heading toward the Performance Centre sooner rather than later.

What is the complete list of WWE Hall of Fame 2024?

As of writing, the company has confirmed the induction of five superstars in this year's Hall of Fame class of 2024. The list was initiated with the announcement that Paul Heyman would be inducted this year.

Later, The US Express, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Muhammad Ali joined the Special Counsel for this year's HOF.

So the list of WWE Hall of Famer's 2024 are as follows:

Paul Heyman

The US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda)

Bull Nakano

Thunderbolt Patterson

Muhammad Ali

Except for Muhammad Ali, there is no information regarding who will induct the rest of the Hall of Famers in this prestigious ceremony. Talking about Paul Heyman, The Wiseman might get inducted at the hands of Roman Reigns or CM Punk due to his connection with them.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and who will join the Hall of Fame 2024 list.