2024 Hall of Fame Inductee urges popular free agent to choose WWE over AEW

Bull Nakano was recently announced as one of the inductees into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. The Japanese legend recently offered some advice to Stardom star Giulia.

Giulia has established herself as one of the best female wrestlers. As her contract expires in 2024, there is massive speculation that she might join either World Wrestling Entertainment or AEW.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Nakano was questioned about the Triple H-led promotion's interest in the talented star. The legend stated that Giulia should consider joining the Stamford-based promotion.

“[She] should definitely go. The world will definitely expand. I think it will broaden [her] horizons as a wrestler if you see that there are different types of pro wrestling. If WWE wants to see [her] active in Japan, I think they’ll use [her] in a good way,” Nakano said. [ H/T WrestleTalk ]

Giulia could sign with WWE in March

Recent reports claimed that Giulia is among the top priority acquisitions for the Stamford-based promotion in 2024, sparking widespread speculation about the timing of her potential signing with the company.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 30-year-old is currently booked until March and could sign after that.

"So this is the Giulia story. She's under contract until March. So, up until March, nothing's happening. Mike Johnson [of PWInsider] was correct in reporting that there's interest, but there's been interest in her since 2019. It is a story now because there's more interest in her now, but she's not going anywhere until March (...) The idea that like, 'Oh my god, she's going to WWE,' it's so premature to say that. But could it happen in March? Absolutely, it could happen in March, yes," Meltzer said.

Despite earlier reports indicating that AEW had no significant interest in signing Giulia, recent comments from top stars like Mariah May and Mercedes Mone suggest that this stance might change.

