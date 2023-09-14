Will Jey Uso suffer the same unfortunate fate as former 3-time champion on WWE RAW? Legend gives his take

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed whether Jey Uso could "fizzle out" on Monday Night RAW.

After turning on Roman Reigns, Jey challenged his cousin for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam. However, he lost the bout after getting betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy. The former Right Hand Man later took out Jimmy, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown before quitting the brand.

At Payback, Jey returned to join the RAW roster. During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan questioned Jey's latest move, asking Booker T if he could "fizzle out like Ricochet after his match with Logan Paul." The Hall of Famer answered the question, stating that he did not see a reason why Jey would fizzle out on the red brand.

"I don't see why would he fizzle out, you know. I think sometimes, you know, the separation of a tag team, I think it's good. One thing about those guys is they're twins. They could always rally back and circle back. But I think people are, you know, kinda happy seeing The Usos kinda like do this, you know, singles thing for a minute, especially Jey. And Jimmy's not doing bad himself. So, for the growth of Jimmy and Jey, I think this is something that's needed. It's not the greatest thing in the world, but I don't think it's a bad thing at all," he said. [1:23:01 - 1:23:36]

What happened to Ricochet after WWE SummerSlam?

Heading into SummerSlam, Ricochet's match against Logan Paul was one of the most anticipated bouts on the card. The two had an exciting fight that ended in Ricochet's defeat after Paul used Brass Knuckles to knock off his opponent behind the referee's back.

While Ricochet seemed to be receiving a push ahead of SummerSlam, many believe the high-flyer's momentum stalled after the premium live event. The former Intercontinental Champion has competed twice on RAW since his defeat against Paul. Meanwhile, he wrestled twice on Main Event. His last televised bout came on September 4 when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification on RAW.

