Will Jimmy Uso leave WWE to join his wife Naomi in Impact Wrestling? Know when his contract expires

Jimmy Uso and his brother Jey are one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. The Usos have accomplished a lot during their time with WWE, and they’ve become even more dominant since The Bloodline was formed.

However, it’s said that all good things must come to an end. Sooner or later, WWE Superstars either quit, allow their contracts to expire, or retire from the squared circle. Usually, superstars wait until their contracts expire to make a major decision about their future with the company, and Jimmy Uso could do the same.

Given the way The Usos are dominating the tag team division, it doesn’t seem like either of them want to quit the company before their contract expires. Both of them re-signed with the company in 2019, and WWE usually provides contracts of five years. Per those calculations, The Usos' contracts should expire sometime in 2024.

Once the date comes nearer, Jey and Jimmy Uso will need to think about leaving WWE or signing another deal.

Of course, if Jimmy Uso doesn’t re-sign his contract, he can move to any other promotion that he wishes to, with the top two options being AEW and Impact Wrestling.

Back in 2019, The Usos weighed their options before signing the multi-year WWE contracts. AEW was just starting up back then, but as the de facto #2 promotion in the world, it's now a major option that many former WWE Superstars have made the jump to.

On the other hand, Jimmy Uso’s wife Trinity Fatu (former WWE Superstar Naomi) is working with Impact Wrestling. He could choose to go to Impact and work for the same promotion as his wife.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso could turn their backs on Roman Reigns at Backlash 2023

With Backlash 2023 around the corner and Roman Reigns not being present, the members of The Bloodline will need to secure a victory for The Tribal Chief.

But Backlash 2023 could be the end of The Bloodline since predictions believe one of The Usos will turn their back on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. If that happens, the faction will only have The Head of the Table and Solo Sikoa (The Usos’ younger sibling).

The Usos and Solo Sikoa are booked to go up against Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 6-man tag team match at the premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Do you think The Usos will turn their backs on the family at Backlash 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

