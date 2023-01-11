WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is less than three weeks away. The first major premium live event in the Alamodome is expected to be a multitude of surprises that will send the wrestling world into a frenzy.

Surprise entrants have become a staple in the thirty-person Royal Rumble matches, contributing to and enhancing the excitement accompanying the annual melee. Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Booker T are some of the many Superstars who have been rumored to be making an unannounced entry.

However, one massive superstar's availability for the Alamodome show remains a mystery. There is no official word on the status of John Cena.

The sixteen-time world champion last wrestled on the final SmackDown episode of 2022. Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat the duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. By defeating The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce, The Champ furthered his historic twenty-year streak of competing inside the WWE ring for two decades straight.

John Cena @JohnCena #ThankYou. #Smackdown Thank you @WWE Universe for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown

His next appearance on WWE programming hasn't been announced yet, but rumors indicate that The Leader of the Cenation will be in action at WrestleMania 39. These murmurs herald a John Cena return, shedding light on a potential appearance in the upcoming Men's Rumble match.

A surprise John Cena return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 could kickstart his rumored WrestleMania feud.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo John Cena vs. Logan Paul is one of the matches planned for WrestleMania. Last month, Logan said he wanted that match. John Cena vs. Logan Paul is one of the matches planned for WrestleMania. Last month, Logan said he wanted that match.

Speaking of WrestleMania Hollywood, John Cena's rumored opponent is Logan Paul, who desperately wants Triple H to give him this dream match at The Show of Shows. The Maverick went down with an injury at WWE Crown Jewel following a career-defining performance against Roman Reigns.

Like Cena, no set date has been announced for Paul's return either, but WWE Royal Rumble 2023 could be a strong possibility. If the 27-year-old YouTube sensation competes in the thirty-man melee, The Champ could also be there to kickstart their rumored feud.

An obvious scenario would be for Cena to enter the fray and toss over a few superstars before Logan Paul takes him by surprise and eliminates him from the Rumble. WWE will be tempted to begin this rivalry soon because of the sixteen-time World Champion's busy schedule.

Furthermore, Xero News also appeared to hint at this possibility in an exclusive report last December. In their rumored dream match, multiple credible sources have suggested the possibility of Cena vs. Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

We presented the likely scenario, but his status for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is still ambiguous. As one of the most popular Superstars of all time, he would draw a thunderous ovation - a prospect that might compel Triple H to keep his potential appearance a surprise.

However, it would also be an understandable business decision if they announced his appearance to pique last-minute interest heading into the show. Either way, no one knows for sure, but we may have a clearer idea if Logan Paul is confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

