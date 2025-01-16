Will John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh appear in WWE as a character during his Retirement Tour? Likely answer revealed

John Cena has kicked off his retirement tour, with the first stop being the RAW premiere on Netflix last week. The Cenation Leader declared his participation in the Royal Rumble match and said he would win it and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

The next stop on the WWE legend's farewell tour will be the Rumble Match in Indianapolis on February 1. Some fans wonder whether Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, will appear in any of the shows that the 16-time World Champion will work.

Unlike on other occasions when WWE stars have seen their partners become part of the show, Cena's wife will not appear as a character in the Stamford-based promotion. The most likely scenario is that she will either be backstage or in the crowd.

Trending

As their relationship has been kept private, the couple wants to continue that way, so it is unlikely that Shay Shariatzadeh will show up on live TV during her husband's retirement tour.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Logan Paul praises John Cena and calls him the 'best guy in the world'

Logan Paul has emerged as one of the likely opponents for John Cena in his farewell tour. The YouTube star has called a bout with The Cenation Leader a 'dream match.'

During last week's RAW premiere on Netflix, Logan Paul returned to WWE and was present when the 16-time World Champion kicked off his retirement tour. The former United States Champion then called Cena 'the best guy in the world.'

"John Cena is the best guy in the world actually. He’s a guy who everyone meets and says, ‘That guy is the best guy in the world,'" Logan Paul said.

There was speculation that John Cena and Logan Paul would face each other at WrestleMania 41, but it appears that there is no truth in it, and WWE has other plans for The Cenation Leader at The Grandest Stage of Them All, where he will appear one last time as an active wrestler. Still, the Royal Rumble Match could shed more light on what WWE Creative plans for the two megastars going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback