Will John Cena be on WWE SmackDown tonight following his heel turn? The truth revealed

John Cena left the WWE Universe stunned at Elimination Chamber when he shockingly turned heel and joined forces with The Rock. From the wrestling fraternity to Hollywood, it has left the entire world buzzing. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will see the aftermath of what happened this past weekend in Toronto.

Ad

Fans have been wondering whether Cena will appear on the blue brand to address his actions. However, that won't be the case. The Cenation Leader will not be on the show tonight.

Following Elimination Chamber, John Cena flew straight to Africa to continue filming his upcoming Hollywood project. He is currently shooting a live-action-based movie, Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave. The film is being shot in various locations around the world, and Cena is presently in Morocco.

Ad

Trending

This is the very reason he won't be appearing on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The WWE legend was seen in the North African country, and the photos of this also went viral.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

When will John Cena appear in WWE next?

The Cenation Leader is currently on his farewell tour in WWE, and fans want to see him on TV more often. What has added more to that anticipation is his recent heel turn, and why not? The WWE Universe has been wondering when the 16-time World Champion will make his next appearance.

John Cena's next WWE appearance is advertised for the March 17 episode of Monday Night RAW. The show will air live from Brussels, Belgium, as the company heads to Europe. This won't be his only appearance, though, as Cena is set to make two additional appearances in the same month.

Ad

He will also make his presence felt in the March 24 episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. Not only that, the WWE legend will appear in the March 31 episode of RAW, which will take place in London. It looks like John Cena will leave no stone unturned to hype up the Road to WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

The Cenation Leader will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see the build-up to this blockbuster showdown, especially now that Cena has turned heel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback