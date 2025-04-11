Will John Cena be on WWE SmackDown tonight? Likely truth revealed

John Cena has been coming out to arenas to nothing but boos and addressing the WWE Universe about them being unfair toward him. The segments between Cody Rhodes and him have been quite the joyous watch for fans, especially since The Champ is finally talking like a true heel and making the situation personal!

Tonight's SmackDown will be live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and fans always hope that The Leader of Cenation will be present for the show. However, WWE has not officially advertised the superstar for tonight. Since Cody Rhodes is advertised, one might expect the 16-time World Champion to surprise the Undisputed WWE Champion with an announced appearance, but that is not too likely.

The wrestling juggernaut has advertised John Cena for the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. This show will emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 18, 2025.

Given it's the last time Rhodes and Cena will come face-to-face before the WrestleMania championship match, they might also be joined by The Rock!

Triple H may have dropped a major hint about John Cena's retirement plans

This is The Champ's last year in the business, or so the fans thought! It seems that John Cena is planning to hang up his boots, but he might still be involved in backstage roles.

Triple H appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that Cena's in-ring career will end in December 2025.

"John Cena is the ultimate good guy, and his moniker has been, 'hustle, loyalty, respect.' He's been the ultimate good guy. As a human being, he's done the most Make-A-Wish than any other celebrity in history. He's incredible. But the challenge on this is he's on his retirement run. He will end his career... in-ring career in December with WWE, so he's got this year as a farewell. And he came back and turned into the bad guy. And in our business, he turned heel."

The Champ had previously campaigned to turn heel, but WWE rejected it. Fans loved him as the good guy and the face of the company. However, turning heel in his last year in the ring and giving the fans something different can truly be revealed as the best farewell for him!

