Will Lita ever return to WWE? Possible future after getting written off 2 months ago

Lita was attacked by her ‘best friend’ Trish Stratus on the April 10, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The 48-year-old star was supposed to defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Becky Lynch against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan that night. Fans now wonder if Lita will return to pick up her momentum and settle the score with her arch-rival.

Lita could return to WWE to help Becky Lynch against Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. The Man witnessed the odds stacked against her after Zoey interfered in her match against Trish at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Lita could show up to even the odds for her former tag team partner, paving the way for a potential tag team match at SummerSlam.

Both Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark are part of the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Becky and Zoey defeated Sonya Deville and Natalya, respectively, in the qualifiers on the June 5, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Trish Stratus, on the other hand, will take on Raquel Rodriguez in another qualifier set for tonight, though WWE may have already spoiled the match’s outcome.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place at The 02 Arena in London on July 1. The company has so far booked five matches for the upcoming Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if Triple H will book more matches for the highly-anticipated international event.

Lita could return on RAW after WWE Money in the Bank

It’s been two months since Lita was put out of action by her supposed best friend in the business. Trish Stratus replaced the WWE Hall of Famer in the tag team championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, where the title changed hands, following which Trish took out her frustrations on Becky Lynch, officially kicking off their feud in the process.

It is possible that Trish could cost Becky Lynch the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The Quintessential Diva could show up to help her protégé Zoey Stark in the high-stakes match. The two-on-one advantage could lead to Machete Girl's return on the RAW after Money in the Bank. The former WWE Women’s Champion could help Becky even the odds against the heels.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus leading up to Money in the Bank.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes