Will Logan Paul be punished for his stand against The Rock? Exploring the chances

Logan Paul was one of the WWE stars who seeingly had a strong stance when The Rock was teased to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. This was certainly a major move, especially because Dwayne Johnson now has a corporate role in the company. However, it looks like everything was all part of the plan.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was teased to main event WrestleMania 40 after Cody Rhodes gave up his spot for Dwayne Johnson. Fans were outraged about the move and trended "#WeWantCody" on social media for days. Aside from fans, a handful of superstars and professionals expressed their side, and Logan Paul made his very clear by posting that he also wanted Cody vs. Roman.

Although Dwayne and Logan do not have the best history, the latter's public support for Cody Rhodes shouldn't cause him any trouble. As recently reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Johnson was the one who pitched the heel turn after fans expressed their disdain. One way the company began to drop subtle hints about the move was to have Paul tweet about it.

With this in mind, Logan's public support for Cody Rhodes was all part of WWE's plan to signify Dwayne's heel turn. As a result, the YouTuber won't be in trouble with management off-screen.

What insult did Logan Paul say about The Rock last week on WWE SmackDown?

Dwayne got physical with Cody at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event

As mentioned above, Logan and Dwayne don't have the best history with each other. Although both men may have worked out their differences and kept a professional attitude with each other, this didn't prevent the US Champion from taking a jab at The Great One.

Last week on SmackDown, Logan discovered he will be in action on tonight's episode in a Men's Elimination Chamber match against The Miz. Paul lashed out when he found out he would be fighting in Utah and demanded he should have gotten "The Rock Treatment." This included showing up when he pleased, slapping somebody, and leaving on a jet.

What will Logan Paul and The Rock do on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Both Logan Paul and Dwayne will be present for the February 16, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown in Utah. As mentioned above, the US Champion will battle The A-Lister in an attempt to enter the Elimination Chamber, while The Rock will appear with Roman Reigns to address the events of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event.

It will be interesting to see if anything will happen between The Great One and The Maverick in the following weeks.

