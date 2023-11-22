Will Matt Riddle return to WWE in due time after Randy Orton? Exploring reunion chances

Matt Riddle was released from WWE in Randy Orton’s absence. The Original Bro was part of the budget cuts that stemmed from WWE’s merger with UFC in September. Orton and Riddle held the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Fans might wonder if Matt Riddle will return to WWE and reunite with Randy Orton now that The Viper is all set to make his in-ring return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. That doesn’t seem to be the case because Riddle’s exit came after he “burned through too many chances.”

For those unaware, the 37-year-old was involved in a controversy before his release. Fightful had reported that he was taken off the road after making some alarming allegations against a staff member at the JFK airport.

Riddle had claimed in an Instagram post that he was sexually assaulted by said security member at the airport. Though he took down the Instagram post, his allegations led to the Port Security running an internal investigation into the matter.

The former United States Champion last competed in a WWE ring on September 4, 2023. In a Tornado Tag Team Match, he teamed up with Drew McIntyre against The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar). Riddle and McIntyre went on to lose the match.

When was the last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton tagged together in WWE?

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton were known as RK-Bro in WWE. They last competed as a tag team on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The pair dropped their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a title unification match.

The Bloodline ruthlessly attacked Riddle and Orton after the match. The attack cost The Viper 18 months of his WWE career. His partner embarked on a solo run, which lasted only a couple of months before he was eventually released.

Randy Orton will join Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre in a Men’s WarGames match.

