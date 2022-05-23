After losing the WWE RAW tag team titles, will RK-Bro go their separate ways?

If you ask the WWE Universe who their favorite tag team is right now, the vast majority of them will likely tell you that it's RK-Bro. The odd couple combination of Randy Orton and Riddle has captured the imagination of the audience with their fun friendship and in-ring achievements.

When WWE decided to launch the storyline where Riddle tried to coax The Viper into becoming his friend and partner, it wasn't an original storyline. These types of partnerships have been done in pro wrestling in the past, just not quite as well as this one.

The pairing of these two polar opposites was so far-fetched and funny that the fans had to stay locked in to see what would happen next.

Orton, as the crabby veteran, tolerated his precocious partner to the point where the kid finally grew on him. Every week, viewers were sure he was going to lose it and deliver an RKO out of nowhere to Riddle, but he showed an unprecedented level of restraint.

For his part, Riddle was great in the 'Scrappy Doo' role, overly excited and ready for a fight. The youngster was constantly going a little overboard, much to the chagrin of The Apex Predator.

Eventually things came together for the two WWE Superstars, and they achieved championship success. With every victory, RK-Bro looked sharper and sharper as a dynamic duo.

Seeing them bond from week to week literally warmed the hearts of professional wrestling fans everywhere, and that's not always an easy thing to do.

Eventually RK-Bro came together and jelled to the point that they captured the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

With their second title reign coming to an end on last week's Smackdown, many observers are wondering now if this partnership may be coming to an end. For the better part of a year, they have been the highlight of the tag team division on RAW, but all good things eventually come to an end in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

This angle has already accomplished everything it was designed to do. It elevated Riddle, due to him receiving an endorsement from a future Hall of Famer.

For Orton, it revealed a kinder, gentler side to his character. We had the opportunity to watch the 20-year veteran smile and geniuinely have a good time teaming up with his upstart companion. That unbridled enthusiasm echoed through the audience and really helped tell the tale.

Many believe that RK-Bro will disband when Orton returns to 'Viper mode' and eventually turns on Riddle. There's also the possibility that we could see the youngster betray his veteran co-star. It's almost in the wrestling playbook that this is how this type of angle ends.

Or? The two may amicably go their own way, with Orton encouraging Riddle to seek his own destiny and pursue singles success. This would leave the door wide open for them to reunite at some point down the road.

RK-Bro may not split for quite a while, and they may even pursue the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos. But the best bet is that the pairing of Orton and Riddle is likely to end in the weeks ahead. The memories have been great, but the two men will probably be traveling on different paths soon.

