The Usos' WWE Tag Team Title unification victory was a match for the ages

WWE proved the adage that it's 'better late than never' on Smackdown this week as they finally delivered on a stellar tag team unification match. After a couple of stops and starts, The Usos finally put the Smackdown Championship up against RAW Champs RK-Bro.

Originally, WWE WrestleMania Backlash was scheduled to host this bout. That all changed when the planned collision between the duos was altered to a six-man tag team match. Roman Reigns joined his cousins to face Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle.

The Bloodline prevailed in that clash, and it appeared to most observers that there were no more plans to unify the championships. Then from out of the blue, the original match was on again—this time on Smackdown.

And what a match it turned out to be!

Jimmy and Jey Uso flashed their usual brilliance on the main event of WWE SmackDown

As one of the most decorated teams in the history of WWE, the brothers still haven't lost a step. In fact, you could easily argue that this current run in The Bloodline has been the best of their careers.

Both teams built the drama in what felt like an old-school-style match. There was plenty of excitement and heat throughout, and Riddle sold his injury to perfection.

The brothers started working over Riddle's wounded hip, making frequent tags and isolating him from his partner. Finally, The Viper got the hot tag and went berserk on the Smackdown Champs, clearing the ring and firing up the crowd.

Eventually, the battered Riddle made his way back into the fray. After some distractions from Paul Heyman and the involvement of Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey scored a dramatic three-count and another set of belts.

This match had a little bit of everything that has made professional wrestling and sports entertainment great. Both high stakes and high octane, it did not disappoint.

While it featured new school athletes, this showdown had a classic feel. The way this entire angle has been executed and how the audience reacted during Smackdown could echo through any era.

The Usos have now run out of shoulders to rest the title belts on, and fittingly so.

Despite the massive popularity of RK-Bro, no one can be too upset with the outcome of this match. It was simply a set of trailblazers continuing to make WWE history. 'You deserve it' may be an overused chant in wrestling, but in this case, it's true.

Likewise, no one can say that this week's Smackdown main event fell short of expectations. A massive win for The Usos in dramatic fashion was the perfect chapter in the evolving story of The Bloodline. Now, let's sit back and see what this title-laden trio has in store for us next.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Angana Roy