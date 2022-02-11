Will Rob Van Dam wrestle again?

The last time Rob Van Dam competed inside a WWE ring came in 2014 on an episode of Main Event. The match saw him claim victory via disqualification against Seth Rollins, who just betrayed his Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

As he departed from Vince McMahon's company, The Whole F'N Show continued to wrestle. He toured worldwide on the independent circuit before landing in IMPACT Wrestling for a short stint between April 2019 and September 2020.

During the end of his tenure with IMPACT, the world was still suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Van Dam turned to other ventures.

WWE eventually contacted RVD to induct him into the 2021 Hall of Fame class. He accepted, and his induction took place behind a closed set at the ThunderDome in Tampa, Florida.

His last official match recorded by Cagematch inside the squared circle was in September 2021, where he teamed up with fellow ECW original Bully Ray against Marq Quen and Matt Hardy in Battleground Championship Wrestling. The event took place at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He hasn't competed in the ring in nearly half a year. Does this mean Rob Van Dam's days of competing in the ring are done? Absolutely not! In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about his future.

"So, I'm not done with my career because right now I have maybe five matches, four or five matches, but, and these aren't matches that will be televised, you know by WWE or anyone that I know. So, it probably won't be seen by all the fans worldwide, you know, could that happen? Absolutely," RVD said.

WWE "didn't call" Rob Van Dam for 2022 Royal Rumble

During Rob Van Dam's recent interview with Sportskeeda, he also recalled being ready and waiting for WWE to call him to appear in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, the call never took place.

RVD explained the details behind it, going as far as letting the company know he was ready:

"I let them (WWE) know that I was available if they needed me for Royal Rumble, and I was on standby, with a brand new outfit feeling great, you know, in a great condition. They didn't call me in, but it could happen anytime. I don't have any plans for it, but you know, I would consider any situation from any company. I'd consider it. If it's right, it's right."

It remains to be seen when RVD competes inside a ring on television again. With details emerging that he has a new outfit and is in great physical shape, it appears the Hall of Famer is ready to compete again. We may see him on our screens again sooner than we think.

