Will Roman Reigns help The Bloodline win at WWE Backlash 2023? Analysing the possibility

Surprise Surprise! Or will Roman Reigns shock fans at WWE Backlash 2023 at all? Members of The Bloodline are scheduled to take on their mighty rivals at Backlash 2023, but the leader of the pack, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has not been scheduled for the event.

Usually, fans are used to witnessing The Usos or Solo Sikoa arriving ringside to help Roman Reigns secure the victory. This time, however, the tables could turn, and Roman Reigns could arrive to save the men who have pledged their allegiance to him. But will he?

As per reports by Ringside News, The Tribal Chief’s next match is supposedly booked for the Night of Champions, scheduled for May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. Considering he isn’t expected to appear on Backlash 2023, it seems The Usos and Solo Sikoa are on their own.

WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at Night of Champions

While a surprise appearance isn’t uncommon in WWE, Backlash 2023 is happening at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico. It doesn’t seem like The Tribal Chief will make the journey.

Backlash 2023 could dictate Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s future

The Usos and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to take on Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Backlash 2023 in a six-man tag team match.

This is a crucial match for The Bloodline as it enables them to re-establish their dominance. Lately, they haven’t been able to secure victories against Riddle, Owens, and Zayn, which has been triggering The Tribal Chief.

Last week on SmackDown, The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship rematch against Owens and Zayn.

Therefore, it’s a high-stakes match for The Bloodline’s future.

On the other hand, Backlash 2023 could be the end of the Roman Reigns-led faction. As the WWE Universe knows, Jey Uso did quit The Bloodline for a while, which rubbed Reigns the wrong way.

Despite returning to show his loyalty towards family, it’s possible that Jey might finally snap at Backlash 2023 and completely dissociate himself from The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief.

However, certain predictions hint towards The Bloodline securing victory at Backlash 2023 and putting Roman Reigns’ mind at ease about his family’s loyalty towards him and the faction.

It’s only a matter of days before the WWE Universe finds out whether or not The Bloodline will crumble following Backlash 2023.

