Will Roman Reigns convince 29-year-old WWE star to injure John Cena on NXT? It's not Bron Breakker! 

John Cena is set to appear on the upcoming episode of NXT tonight, but Roman Reigns made sure his presence is still felt despite his physical absence. Aside from sending Paul Heyman to stand against The Cenation Leader, he could have another surprising star aid him.

Carmelo Hayes will go up against Bron Breakker on tonight's NXT episode, but they won't be the only ones present for the match. The former will have John Cena in his corner, while the latter has Paul Heyman in his. Although The Cenation Leader is only expected to guide the 29-year-old, the 16-time World Champion could be double-crossed.

Heyman could approach Hayes backstage before the match and make him an offer to help them win, Carmelo could take the opportunity to be in the good graces of Roman Reigns and even The Bloodline and attack Cena and side with his opponent, Bron, in favor of The Special Counsel.

While Bron and Carmelo are attacking Cena, Trick Williams could even come out and prevent his former tag partner from furthering his assault. However, Bron should remain vigilant as in the previous episode, he made an enemy out of Von Wagner. Fans could also see the latter return to even the odds and target Breakker tonight.

What advice did John Cena give to Carmelo Hayes before their NXT partnership?

Reigns and Cena's latest singles match was at SummerSlam 2021

The 16-time World Champion has been with the company for two decades. Aside from being a WWE Superstar, he has now taken on a new role of teacher for younger stars.

While delivering a message ahead of his NXT appearance, John Cena said he has become the advice guy. He also shared that he told Carmelo to figure out his differences and never to give up.

"Hello fans of NXT, I'm John Cena, and somewhere along my career I became the advice guy. It seems like I have advice for everybody. For Carmelo Hayes, I told him to figure out his differences in the ring, get up, get in the fight, and never give up." said Cena.

Why would Roman Reigns want to damage John Cena during his NXT appearance?

Roman Reigns and Cena have a long history with each other. Although it may seem like it's all in the past, it might be brought up again. As per reports, Crown Jewel 2023 might feature another match between both stars. If this were the case, John being attacked could be a way to kickstart their feud.

It's exciting to see what will transpire on Cena's first WWE NXT programming appearance.

