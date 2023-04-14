Will Roman Reigns be on WWE SmackDown tonight? Rumored plans for The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE SmackDown since the WrestleMania go-home episode. The Bloodline's story is gaining momentum once again, with The Usos failing to gain an advantage over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, so The Tribal Chief's action is still awaited. He also needs to hint at his next opponent.

It was reported earlier that Jey Uso's relationship with Paul Heyman would continue to be strained. On last week's RAW, Heyman heeded Reigns' command of sending away The Usos after their disappointing loss at 'Mania. Jey and Solo Sikoa managed to win against Zayn and Owens, respectively, in the following flagship show but failed to hurt their opponents further.

Now that Matt Riddle has returned, The Bloodline has their backs against the wall. Will Roman Reigns return on WWE SmackDown to massively tilt the odds in their favor? Reports suggest he isn't slated for tonight, although he will "have his say" on the matter in the future. Also, Jey Uso's tensions with Paul Heyman will grow even more to further complicate The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns has been on vacation ever since his tag team bout against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar on the RAW after WrestleMania came to an abrupt end. His absence has led to turmoil in The Bloodline. The faction needs the authority he brings to the table, as Paul Heyman may not be able to manage The Ones once tempers start to flare.

Families stand by each other, and since Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn due to his blood bond, he would be supremely disappointed with his Tribal Chief. Could The Right Hand Man finally flip out on Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown and 'demand' his cousin to be at his side? We will find out soon.

What could happen after Roman Reigns' WWE SmackDown return?

Roman Reigns bested Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania due to Solos Sikoa's crucial assist. The Head Of The Table is likely to return the favor by siding with Sikoa in his rivalry with Matt Riddle. The two stars could gang up on Riddle in a potential scenario while Jimmy and Jey deal with Zayn and Owens on a future episode of WWE SmackDown.

Backlash might not be the time for Reigns' next match. However, Triple H could formulate a storyline on WWE SmackDown for his next bout. Matt Riddle will continue to be a problem for The Bloodline, potentially provoking Reigns into dealing with the crowd favorite on his own. The Original Bro cannot challenge Roman Reigns directly, so he could take the other route.

