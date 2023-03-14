Will Roxanne Perez return to WWE NXT tonight after major health scare last week?

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez put in a valiant effort at NXT Roadblock last week. She persevered against Meiko Satomura and managed to gain a victory over the Japanese legend to retain her NXT Women’s Title. However, the 21-year-old fell unconscious after the bout, hinting at exhaustion and causing medics to rush to the scene.

In a previous update, WWE noted that Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight for check-ups. She was carried on a stretcher which led to fans being concerned about her health. Fortunately, the collapsing angle was similar to a previous incident. Other factors also hinted at a storyline injury.

NXT Stand and Deliver is just over two weeks away. Will Roxanne Perez return tonight to engage in a new rivalry? The answer is currently a no. According to the latest health update from WWE, she has been discharged from the hospital and is on bed rest.

Roxanne is yet to publicly comment on the dramatic scenes, but WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels lauded her performance on Twitter. He suffered a similar kayfabe injury in 1995 and accompanied the champ while she was stretchered backstage.

The Prodigy has held the WWE NXT Women’s Championship for over 80 days. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble this year, lasting over four minutes, before being eliminated by Damage CTRL.

Who could fight Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship?

Meiko Satomura acknowledged Perez after her defeat by raising her hand. The fellow babyface is also deeply concerned for the champion. Their feud for the title is seemingly over, and it is time for a heel to take over the contender spot.

Tiffany Stratton could be Roxanne Perez’s opponent for Stand and Deliver in April. During the February 28 edition of NXT, The Buff Barbie Doll clearly stated that her eyes are fixated on the gold.

"I have proven that I am the very best woman in NXT and all of you would be satisfied by that, but I'm never satisfied," said Stratton. "I don't want to be called the best, I want to be called the NXT Women's Champion. Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura, I don't care who wins next week [Roadblock], because that title belongs to me." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Boasting wins over Katana Chance and Thea Hail, the only roadblock Tifanny Stratton could face on her path to the championship is Meiko Satomura. She may have to defeat the former contender to earn her title shot.

