Will Roxanne Perez wrestle at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023? Latest update seemingly confirms her status

Since her collapse at Roadblock, Roxanne Perez's participation at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 has been in question. Her fight against Meiko Satomura was critically acclaimed, but nobody was ready for the post-match drama that unfolded.

Before the March 15 episode of NXT hit the screens, Shawn Michaels announced on Twitter that the former black and gold brand would be holding a series of singles matches. The winners will earn their ticket to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 and fight for the NXT Women's Championship in a multi-woman Ladder Match.

However, will Roxanne Perez wrestle at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023? Her participation during WrestleMania weekend is in serious doubt. HBK's announcement almost confirms that Perez won't be available for the premium live event. The Prodigy's latest Twitter post is also bad news for fans expecting a grand return.

Roxanne Perez recently broke silence on the 'injury' she suffered at the Roadblock special. In the latest update, she expressed her frustration over the matter but believed she would be back stronger than ever.

“I'm very frustrated, but I promise I’ll be back, stronger than ever, but I just don't know when,” wrote Roxanne.

Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria have punched their way through to the Women’s Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

As of now, only one spot remains up for grabs with Sol Ruca, Indi Hartwell, and Ivy Nile fighting for it next week. It remains to be seen who manages to successfully retrieve the gold dangling above the ring.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2023: Roxanne Perez's injury caused legitimate concerns

Although Roxanne's collapse a few weeks ago was taken from a similar angle that featured Shawn Michaels, her health did cause some concern to medical officials. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the fainting story could have been a cover-up for a more concerning matter.

"What I was told was it’s a vague situation in the sense that, hopefully, there’s nothing wrong, but there might be." Meltzer said. "She didn’t faint after the match. That was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on, and they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle."

After the match at Roadblock, Roxanne Perez was stretchered out of the arena and taken to a hospital. WWE’s official Twitter handle frequently gave updates about her, with the last being that she had been discharged from the hospital and was recuperating at home.

Despite everything pointing to her missing out on the event, it is certainly possible that Roxanne Perez will return at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. She could enter the Ladder Match and retain her Women’s Championship.

The 21-year-old star has had a solid title reign, having defended the gold against Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Meiko Satomura. However, the situation is currently complex.

