Will Seth Rollins appear on WWE RAW tonight? What we know so far

Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. While WWE has yet to provide an official statement, The Visionary is expected to be out of action for a while. Amid the unfortunate incident, fans have been wondering whether he will show up tonight on RAW to shed light on his condition.

The July 14 edition of the red brand will take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Rollins' appearance on the show is uncertain but possible. During the post-show press conference at Evolution, Triple H revealed that The Visionary would be in Birmingham on Monday, as he would undergo an MRI to assess the situation and severity of the injury.

There is a possibility that Seth Rollins will go through the medical assessment during the day and will be in the arena by this evening. He could show up on RAW to address his situation and provide a clear update about his recovery timeline. The 39-year-old also appeared backstage during Becky Lynch's match at Evolution, where he was seen on crutches and in a knee brace.

Since Rollins is already in Birmingham for the MRI and could walk somehow, there’s a reasonable chance he could appear on RAW tonight. However, it would be in a non-wrestling capacity, such as a promo segment or a storyline update, even if it happens. It remains to be seen how things shape up and what's in store for the show tonight.

Will Seth Rollins miss SummerSlam 2025?

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year from MetLife Stadium. Seth Rollins was in the midst of one of the biggest storylines on RAW and is also the 2025 Money in the Bank holder. However, it looks like he will be forced to miss the summer extravaganza this year.

The Visionary has a history of knee injuries, as he had a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2015, again an MCL tear in 2017, and a meniscus tear in 2024. Given Rollins' past records, it only adds more concerns to the recent injury he sustained this past weekend. Even if it is a minor one, it may still keep him away from in-ring action for a significant period.

Meanwhile, SummerSlam is just two to three weeks away, and there is no chance that Seth Rollins would be able to compete on the show. The Stamford-based promotion is cautious regarding superstars' medical conditions and health, as the injuries and concussion protocols have become strict in recent years.

Hence, it looks almost confirmed that The Visionary is set to miss in-ring action at this year's SummerSlam. Things will get much clearer as WWE provides an official statement regarding the nature and intensity of Rollins' injury.

