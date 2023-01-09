Will Seth Rollins be on WWE RAW tonight after an injury scare last week?

Ahead of the January 9 edition of WWE RAW, a major question popping up is whether Seth Rollins will be part of the show. The former United States Champion looked to be in serious trouble following his championship match last week.

To summarize the scary incident, Rollins suffered an ankle injury during his bout against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. He was able to somehow execute his manoeuvres and complete the match.

As WWE RAW went off-air, the referee threw up the X-sign and Corey Graves escorted a hobbling Rollins out of the arena. The severity of the injury was unknown until a health update on social media started trending on January 5.

Seth Rollins was admitted to Abundant Health Physical Medicine in Davenport, Iowa, for IV drip therapy. The clinic's official Instagram handle seemingly disclosed that Seth’s injury isn’t serious as he was "not sick or in bad health.”

However, this doesn’t confirm his participation in the January 9 edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary, a common sight at live events, skipped the latest weekend action. It seems like the company is taking a cautious approach with its top babyface.

It is improbable that Seth Rollins will perform at the upcoming WWE RAW show. He could appear in a non-wrestling capacity to continue his feud with Austin Theory. His recovery is vital for the company en route to the Royal Rumble as a US title match could be on the cards.

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins could have some massive plans on the Road to WrestleMania

All eyes are on The Visionary as Royal Rumble 2023 draws near. His former rival Cody Rhodes is rumored to return at the January 28 Premium Live Event, shaking up the entire roster and renewing past grudges.

Rollins is currently playing babyface on WWE RAW, but the impact of Cody Rhodes' return on his character might be severe. The American Nightmare will look to avenge his past grievances, making the WWE Universe spoiled for choices in a potential face-off at the multi-man Royal Rumble match.

Both superstars could have a one-on-one fight at WrestleMania to bury the hatchet. It will put a definitive end to the story, which began a year ago at the Show of Shows. However, this would either mean Cody losing out on a WWE title match against Roman Reigns or the latter being dethroned prior to WrestleMania 39, possibly by Seth Rollins.

