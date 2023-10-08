Will Shane McMahon ever return to WWE? Predicting if it will happen

It has been a while since the WWE Universe saw Shane McMahon in the Stamford-based promotion. The last time Shane was seen in the promotion was at WrestleMania 39, where he made his surprise return to confront The Miz and had a terrible end to his night after he suffered a torn quad.

Since then, McMahon has made no appearances in WWE. However, given his son Declan McMahon was present at Fastlane 2023, there were questions surrounding Shane's future in the Stamford-based promotion. Many wondered if Shane-O Mac would make his return to WWE.

The answer to this question is a little complicated. While Shane McMahon could definitely return to the Stamford-based promotion, it probably won't be as a character. The chances of him making an in-ring return are also less, considering how his last few appearances and matches have taken the course.

Regardless, Shane McMahon's contribution to wrestling cannot be denied. Time after time, the 53-year-old has risked his body on several occasions to create some of the best moments WWE has ever witnessed. Hence, in whatever role Shane decides to return, it is expected that fans will receive him with the same love and warmth.

Top WWE figure refutes claims of match between Shane McMahon and Hall of Famer's son

At WrestleMania 39, The Miz was taken by surprise when he saw Shane McMahon make his return to confront him. While the night did not end in great fashion for Shane, it seemed there were different plans for him. As per Hulk Hogan, his son Nick Hogan was contacted to fight Shane at the event.

Hogan spoke about this during his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. However, these claims made by The Hulkster have been denied by a top management figure in WWE. The higher-up in the company also added Nick Hogan's name, which had never come up in the last few years. As per Fightful Select, the management figure said:

“In no way is that true. I can’t think of a time in the last 13 or 14 years that Nick Hogan’s name was brought up at all, much less in a creative capacity. There has never been a serious conversation about him being involved in anything that I can think of. Even when Hulk would mention him being involved in things, there just wasn’t an interest or a benefit to that."

Whether Shane McMahon was supposed to wrestle Nick Hogan or not, seeing the former return at WrestleMania 39 brought delight to several fans. Shane-O Mac can expect to receive an even bigger pop if he decides to return to WWE sometime soon.

