Will The Rock confront Cody Rhodes on tonight's WWE SmackDown? Potential truth revealed

Cody Rhodes is one of the superstars advertised to appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown, with some even speculating an appearance from The Rock. With WrestleMania 41 occurring soon, many twists and turns are expected, but The Final Boss appearing seems unlikely.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes renewed their rivalry earlier this year after the former offered the latter to be his corporate champion. When the Undisputed Champion turned down the offer, John Cena took it up instead and is now with The Final Boss. Cena and Rhodes are now set to face at WrestleMania 41, but The People's Champion still has unfinished business with Rhodes. While many are waiting for an eventual confrontation between Cody and Dwayne Johnson, it won't happen on WWE SmackDown tonight.

If a big name like The Brahma Bull returns to WWE, the company is likely to announce it ahead of time to get more fans to tune in to the episode. With this in mind, the lack of an announcement is a strong indication that The Rock won't appear on the upcoming Friday show.

Still, there's a strong phrase in the wrestling world that goes, "Never say never." Although The Final Boss won't appear tonight on WWE SmackDown, there's still a chance that it might change next week for the final show before WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, next week's episode features an appearance from John Cena.

There have also been times when The Brahma Bull appeared on a WWE show unannounced, which was RAW's March 25 episode last year when he attacked Rhodes. With WrestleMania 41 coming up, The Rock can pull this move again.

What is the latest on The Rock and Cody Rhodes' status at WrestleMania ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown?

The Final Boss last appeared on WWE television at Elimination Chamber when he, John Cena, and Travis Scott attacked Cody. The Brahma Bull has barely been mentioned during Rhodes and Cena's confrontation these past few weeks. As it turns out, it's possibly because there is still uncertainty regarding his status at WrestleMania 41.

According to the latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials have considered ending The American Nightmare's Undisputed Championship reign at WrestleMania Sunday. Meanwhile, Rock's status at the event remains uncertain, but he has been planned for a major role for some time.

It will be interesting to see when The Rock and Cody Rhodes will cross paths again.

