Will The Rock return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is around the corner. The fireworks are guaranteed as the card is stacked with major names in the lineup. John Cena will also return to the Stamford-based promotion to face R-Truth in a non-title singles bout. That said, like every major event featuring Cena, fans have been wondering if, in the wildest dreams, there are possibilities that The Rock may make a surprise appearance at SMNE this weekend and shock the world just like 2024 Bad Blood.

The Rock hasn’t been seen on television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE, while he was rumored to work at WrestleMania 41, The Final Boss kept his distance, later explaining that he didn’t want to take the spotlight away from John Cena, who broke a historic record capturing the 17th WWE World Championship. Regarding The Rock's return at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025. The answer is No.

The Final Boss is busy with numerous projects, mainly his upcoming film. According to Deadline, Rock is also set to star in a thriller under the A2A banner. Moreover, while speaking to Pat McAfee earlier this year, The Rock himself revealed that he had date issues that he had voiced with WWE. Hence, The Final Boss would not return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

WWE Hall of Famer presents his theory on The Rock and Triple H’s rumored backstage tension

For some time, rumors have existed that The Rock and Triple H have power struggles behind the curtains. Jumping on the bandwagon, WWE Hall of Famer JBL presented his point of view on the whisper.

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle Podcast, JBL expressed that he does not see reality in the rumors of Triple H and The Rock’s tension. Furthermore, he stated that it looks like an orchestrated angle.

"So, I don't see it. I mean, maybe, it's like I say, maybe two alpha males kinda, you know, bashing egos a little bit. But as far as somebody throwing shade at the other one, it looks like a really orchestrated angle is what it looks like," he said.

It will be interesting when The Rock returns to the promotion and how the Cena-Truth saga unfolds at SMNE.

