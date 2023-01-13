Will The Undertaker have his 1deadMAN Show at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The Undertaker officially announced his in-ring retirement in 2020, yet some fans still regularly see him during the 1 deadMAN show and possibly at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show saw the legend himself share stories both inside and outside the ring and answer questions from fans who were in attendance during the show. The one-man show began last year in Nashville in time for SummerSlam. It had its first international show in Cardiff, Wales, the night before Clash at the Castle.

Due to The Phenom's legacy and impact on the wrestling business, it's no wonder that the shows are mostly sold out as some fans might be curious about some moments in the veteran's career.

Fans don't have to wait long to see The Hall of Famer once again. As announced in the past, The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show will be at the Royal Rumble 2023. The show will begin on January 27 at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas, ahead of the Premium Live Event.

Royal Rumble 2023 will also be an exciting event in itself, although The Deadman will most likely not put on his gloves. Still, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match.

The female superstars who are already in the 30-woman Rumble match are Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and Rhea Ripley. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley have been confirmed for the Men's Rumble match.

The Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show will be present at another WWE Premium Live Event aside from the Royal Rumble 2023

The upcoming Premium Live Event marks the exhilarating road to WrestleMania, but another event prior to The Grandest Stage of Them All will be The Elimination Chamber.

This year's Elimination Chamber will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on February 18. However, some fans will first be treated to another show of The Undertaker. The second international date of The 1 deadMAN Show will be held at L'Olympia in Montreal on February 16.

It will truly be interesting to see what topics will be discussed during these shows and what will transpire during the aforementioned Premium Live Events. For now, it looks like fans will still have some time to buy tickets for the upcoming shows before they are sold out.

