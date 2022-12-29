Will Triple H's net worth rise after hike in WWE salary?

Triple H's roles in WWE have multiplied since Vince McMahon's shocking retirement in July 2022, but that also meant the former will also see an increase in his net worth.

After the former chairman and CEO of WWE announced his retirement from the promotion this year, the names who replaced him did not come as a shock. Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is now the new Chairwoman.

However, Stephanie shared the Chief Executive Officer position with the company's former president, Nick Khan. The Game then replaced Vince as the new Head of Creative, and he was later promoted to Chief Content Officer in September.

In the same month of his promotion, it was reported that several executives received raises for their new roles. For Triple H, his previous salary of $730,000 was boosted to $900,000. The report also shared that as an on-screen performer, he received an additional salary of $1 million.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, The King of Kings' current net worth as of December 2022 is $150 million, an increase from his net worth last year, which was $148 million.

Triple H was not the only one whose net worth increased after WWE's salary raise

The 14-time World Champion may have seen a massive increase in his salary due to his new backstage role, but the number of the rest of the people who received a raise was just as impressive, maybe even more.

In the same report, Stephanie McMahon's previous salary of $730,000 jumped to $1.35 million. Nick Khan's $1.2 million became an impressive $1.35 million. Frank A. Riddick III, President and Chief Financial Officer's previous salary of $850,000 jumped to $950,000.

Just like Triple H, Stephanie also earned an additional salary of $750,000 as an on-screen performer. The four executives also received equity grants. The Game received $1.6 million, while Riddick received $2.4 million. On the other hand, the co-CEOs earned $3.6 million.

Due to their backstage roles and on-screen presence, though limited in recent years, it's no wonder why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are two of the richest stars on the company's roster at the moment. From the looks of it, their net worth will only grow in the upcoming years.

