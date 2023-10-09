Will Uncle Howdy return on WWE RAW tonight? Analyzing the possibility amid homage reports

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the Fastlane Premium Live Event and could include an assortment of surprises. While some believe Uncle Howdy could finally return tonight, that might not be the case.

Bray Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based promotion last year alongside Uncle Howdy. Unfortunately, the story between both characters was cut short when The Eater of Worlds shockingly passed away earlier this year. It was recently reported that Howdy and others could return to honor the late wrestler, but that may not happen on tonight's WWE RAW.

BWE reported that the Firefly Funhouse and the rumored Wyatt 6 faction will continue despite Bray's tragic passing, and Uncle Howdy will take center stage. Still, this won't happen immediately. Wyatt only passed away over a month ago, and people involved, especially his friends and family, may need more time.

The Stamford-based promotion may still be planning the idea and ironing out details. If the reports are accurate, it may still come to fruition, though perhaps not on the upcoming WWE RAW episode.

Real name, Windham Rotunda, was last seen on television in February this year. He passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack at only 36 years old.

Which WWE RAW star could join Wyatt 6?

Fans last saw Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW to taunt Bobby Lashley

Although still not confirmed, there have been many indications that Uncle Howdy is Bray's real-life brother, Taylor Rotunda, whom fans may know as Bo Dallas. Interestingly, he was not the only name rumored to have been aligned with Wyatt.

As per reports, Wyatt 6 is a potential faction of Firefly Funhouse characters. This includes Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, Rambling Rabbit, Huskus the Pig, and The Fiend. While the people behind the characters remain unknown, one is a strong candidate among fans.

While portraying The Fiend, Bray was aligned with Alexa Bliss. After Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, hints of a reunion were made. The WWE RAW star even met Uncle Howdy a couple of times.

When could Uncle Howdy and the rumored Wyatt 6 faction return to WWE?

As per reports, Triple H is interested in having Bo carry out the legacy of Bray. If this is the case, fans may get to see him around December or January next year, in time for Alexa's speculated return. She is due to give birth in December and could have enough time to build a story before she is inserted into the mix.

It would be interesting to see when Uncle Howdy will return to WWE programming.

Who would you like to see join the rumored Wyatt 6 faction? Sound off in the comments section below.