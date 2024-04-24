Will unnoticed Anoa'i family member join Solo Sikoa in the new Bloodline? Exploring potential hint

Solo Sikoa has now assumed his position as the new leader of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' absence since WrestleMania XL. The Enforcer has since changed the lineup of the group, and he could continue to do so in the coming weeks or even months.

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa kicked out Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline, retained a hesitant Paul Heyman, and included Tama Tonga in the group. Since then, Sikoa and Tonga have been creating chaos on the blue brand and even set their sights on Kevin Owens. However, it looks like Solo could contact more people from his family he can add, specifically Lance Anoa'i.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm in March 2024, Lance Anoa'i talked about The Bloodline and gave Roman Reigns his flowers by praising his performance, his more than 1000-days championship reign, and the rest of the group.

However, he also teased possibly joining the group, along with a few other family members. He named Zilla and Jacob Fatu, and Juicy Finau of the Samoan SWAT Team.

"Who knows, man. You got myself, Juicy (Finau) part of the family, you got Zilla (Fatu), you got Jacob (Fatu). We're all free, man. So just never know what could pop up." (2:51-3:03)

Since it's something that Lance has expressed interest in, he may also be joining Solo in the coming months. Sikoa is seen to be building The Bloodline with new people he considers family and one of them could be Lance Anoa'i.

There's also the issue of Roman not liking Solo's way of running things in The Bloodline. Also, with Jimmy being kicked out, there's potential for The Usos to reunite and partner again with Reigns. With this in mind, Solo might be worried and add more people to his side against them.

Which member of the Anoa'i family could join Solo Sikoa soon?

At WrestleMania XL Sunday, it was reported that Jacob Fatu had officially signed with WWE. Many thought he would play a part in Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, but he didn't show up, nor did he in the weeks after the event.

However, it was most recently reported that Jacob could be debuting within the next week. Reports even suggest that it could happen this week on SmackDown, the first night of the 2024 Draft.

It would be interesting to see what will happen to The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa in WWE.

