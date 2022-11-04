Will Vince McMahon ever return to WWE?

The wrestling world was shocked after Vince McMahon retired from WWE. Many have assumed that he wasn't truly done or that a return might happen. However, recent reports have suggested that the former Chairman is now done with the company.

In July of this year, the former WWE Chairman was revealed to have paid "hush money" to a former employee after sexual misconduct allegations. Alongside Vince McMahon, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also involved.

Soon after this news, the 77-year-old retired and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. The former Head of Talent Relations was also fired not long after.

Since then, an investigation regarding the alleged incident has happened. A recent earnings report from the company revealed that the investigation has been completed, and the special committee has been disbanded.

"The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation."

Following the news, Fightul Select reported that McMahon is done and won't return to his previous role in WWE. The site also reported that the mood has been the best and will be a step down if the former Chairman returns, especially with the recent success of the product.

Vince McMahon might appear at WWE WrestleMania 39 event

Although it looks like the former Chairman's role in the company is over, he might make one final appearance for the fans next year at WrestleMania 39.

According to the US Sun, the Stamford-based promotion is considering inducting Vince McMahon into the Hall of Fame next year. However, they're still worried about the possible reactions it might bring after his allegations.

"Vince may not be completely done with the WWE. There are discussions about how to pay tribute to his achievements of turning the small town wrestling biz into a global business venture. Now at this moment in time, the suggestion of any kind of 'celebration' seems impossible and would spark potential backlash. Obviously, Vince will not wrestle again, but having an invitation to Wrestlemania could be a possibility. One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before Wrestlemania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April."

For now, it looks like Vince McMahon won't return for any more backstage roles. Still, fans might possibly get a glimpse of him next year at WrestleMania 39.

