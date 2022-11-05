At Crown Jewel 2022, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend the title against Logan Paul. Leading up to the event, the challenger hasn't exactly looked like a threat. The Tribal Chief has been shrugging off the possibility of walking out of Riyadh empty-handed, and for good reason.

Logan Paul only has two matches under his belt, and he's already in a world title bout with the best competitor WWE has to offer.

Understandably, Roman Reigns looks at Logan Paul as more of a light snack than a main course. However, The Tribal Chief needs to look back into The Bloodline's history to understand how dangerous Paul might be. No, I'm not talking about when he knocked out Jey Uso. Though, that does have something to do with it.

Back in June 2021, Logan Paul broke his hand in a bar in Germany. While trying to break the record on a boxing machine, his follow-through saw his hand smash into a large cement column next to the machine. So when it comes to claims of the pugilist having steel pins in his right hand, that seems to be true.

If that's the case, maybe all the YouTube megastar does need is one lucky shot. Could he walk out of Crown Jewel as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Well, it wouldn't be the first time someone in Roman Reigns' family was knocked out in a similar fashion, and the WWE Championship was on the line.

Two WWE Legends clash at SummerSlam 1993

We're taking a trip down memory lane. All the way back to SummerSlam 1993. The legendary Yokozuna was in the middle of his second reign as WWE (then WWF) Champion. At the Yokozuna Bodyslam Challenge on July 4, Lex Luger slammed the big man on the USS Intrepid, earning a shot at the gold at SummerSlam.

Prior to the match, Yokozuna's manager Jim Cornette had Luger agree to two conditions.

The first was that Luger wouldn't get a rematch for the title if he lost. The second had to do with a steel plate in his arm. In 1992, Luger was in a motorcycle accident before his debut with the World Bodybuilding Federation.

When he debuted in WWF, commentary made sure to note that he had a metal plate surgically planted in his forearm due to the crash. They claimed that Luger was using it to knock out opponents.

Despite Cornette's conditions, Luger would end up hitting Yokozuna with that forearm, sending him to the floor. The champion was out cold and would not make it back into the ring before the referee finished the ten-count.

Several WWE Superstars rushed to the ring and paraded Luger around on their shoulders as red, white, and blue balloons and confetti rained down from the sky.

However, the belt didn't change hands. Yokozuna lost by count out, and as we all know, a champion's advantage means a title can't change hands on count out or DQ losses.

Roman Reigns' only WWE Premium Live Event loss since 2019

It's quite interesting that WWE posted the full match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins three days ago. It's almost as if they're hinting at another premium live event loss for Reigns this weekend.

The Tribal Chief's first loss came earlier this year when he was defeated by The Visionary via disqualification at the Royal Rumble. Rollins has always been one step ahead of his Shield cohort when it comes to their match-ups, as Reigns has yet to beat him on the big stage. Heading into the Rumble, Rollins taunted the Universal Champion and got into his head by using a handful of different tactics.

However, what finally broke the world champion was when Seth Rollins made his entrance at the Royal Rumble decked out in his old Shield attire. He even came out through the crowd with that classic song playing. The second Reigns heard, "Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta," his mood changed.

The Head of the Table wasn't focused on defeating Rollins that night, and that's what cost him his first premium live event loss since TLC 2019. Though Rollins didn't walk away with the gold, he managed to do something nobody else on the roster has been able to do since King Corbin's shocking victory three years ago.

Can Logan Paul give Roman Reigns his second premium live event loss of 2022?

If WWE plans on sending fans in Riyadh home happy, is it possible for Logan Paul to defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? It's possible, but if that's the case, they'll want to do it in a way that keeps the belt on The Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns' eyes aren't exactly on the prize here, as he seems to be more concerned with The Bloodline than his championship match on Saturday. The constant infighting between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso is causing some problems and costing the group victories.

With Reigns focused on keeping everyone "Ucey," his mind may not be ready for a title bout on Saturday. If that's the case, he may not see that right hand coming near the end of the bout. He's already underestimating Logan Paul, something the social media megastar has warned the champion about recently.

Could we see Reigns pay homage to his late cousin at Crown Jewel? Will Logan Paul knock him out with "one lucky punch" and send Reigns to the floor, unable to answer the ten-count? The closer we get to the match, the more likely it seems.

Who do you think will walk out of Crown Jewel as the undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

