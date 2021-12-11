WWE can NOT miss when it comes to Xia Li

Xia Li made her SmackDown debut this week amidst much fanfare.

Li, who is known as 'The Protector' and appears to be an enforcer of all things good in WWE, popped up just as Naomi was about to be attacked by the trio of Sonya Deville, Natalya Neidhart, and Shayna Baszler. The Girl with the Glow and the Chinese Superstar cleared the ring of these would-be wrongdoers before bowing to one another in a show of respect.

Li received a good reaction from the fans, and rightfully so. Not just because this was a heroic act of bravery, but also for the simple fact that they've been waiting for her for a while now.

Friday night was finally scheduled for the emergence of The Protector

For weeks now, we have seen Xia Li featured in some of the most creative vignettes the company has produced in a long time.

They chose to tell the newcomer's back story with a series of video packages that highlighted her childhood struggles. It conveyed who she was and why she was in WWE, so it all made logical sense.

Aside from the logic? The video packages themselves were just, basically... really cool. They were animated and produced as if they were old-time comics or graphic novels. They had stunning artwork and compelling stories, which were hard to ignore. You just couldn't turn your head as you wanted to see where Xia Li's animated adventure was headed next.

More importantly, it got you wondering what it would be like when she finally peeled off the pages of the comic book and stepped foot into a real-life WWE ring.

Xia Li's big WWE entrance was not only timely but also featured some really cool special effects

This may have been the most impressive moment of Friday night.

When Xia Li entered the arena, there was electricity in the air — both figuratively and digitally. The creative team added lightning graphics to her movements as she made her walk down the ramp, making her look even more like a mythical warrior. It was a very impressive sight for the television viewer and made her even more special for anyone who might not have seen her before.

WWE has created an instant hero in Xia Li, one who can appeal to members of the audience who range in age and can appreciate her for several different reasons.

WWE did a great job in creating her. So now, will they maintain her?

We have seen this in the past, with performers like Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura, who are hyped like crazy (mostly built around gimmicks and entrances), only for WWE to take its foot off the pedal and the whole thing loses momentum.

It's happened before. But it can NOT happen with Xia Li.

At just 33 years of age, Li has the chance to be a true superhero of the women's division. She has the potential for great matches with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, and others that could solidify her spot as being a leader of the light. And with her babyface gimmick, it's easy to see her sell a lot of merchandise.

That's just on the creative side of things.

As the first Chinese woman to compete in WWE, she is also a valuable asset for the company when it comes to reaching that very lucrative market — as well as opening up other possibilities globally.

So, this has to be the real thing, right? Xia Li is too important and too hyped for this whole experiment to fail, isn't she?

Of course, by all logical standards, the answer would be 'yes.' But this is WWE. As stated previously, we've seen the promotion drop hot acts like hot potatoes in the past. Naturally, there's an uneasiness for the audience to get attached to any talent for fear that it will all be taken away from them in just a few weeks.

Let's hope that doesn't happen with Xia. She looks like a true WWE Superstar upon arrival. Now it's time to really feed into that vibe.

Xia Li's story has come right out of the pages of a comic book. Hopefully, the people who colored within those lines don't run out of ink before putting the finishing touches on it.

What do you think the future holds for Xia Li now that she has made it to the SmackDown roster? Do you think WWE will continue her push, or will it fizzle out? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

