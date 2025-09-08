With Jimmy Uso gone, Jacob Fatu to confirm his new team on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

With Jimmy Uso seemingly moving to RAW, Jacob Fatu will be left without his first trusted ally following the split from Solo Sikoa. Big Jim has chosen to side with his twin brother, Jey Uso, to fight The Vision, as seen on last week's episode of the Netflix show. With Jimmy gone, The Samoan Werewolf could form a new team with Damian Priest.

Ad

The Archer of Infamy is currently at odds with Aleister Black on SmackDown. Priest was controversially defeated by Black on last week's episode of the Friday night show. Since Jacob Fatu was absent from the show last week, the status of his feud with Solo Sikoa is unclear.

Ad

Trending

However, since The Samoan Werewolf helped Sami Zayn dethrone Sikoa as the United States Champion on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Clash in Paris, The Street Champion may seek revenge on Fatu in the coming weeks. Therefore, to counter their enemies together, Fatu and Priest could form a strategic alliance.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Jacob Fatu and Damian Priest are no strangers to each other. In fact, when Priest moved to SmackDown earlier this year, Fatu was the first person to confront him, putting The Archer of Infamy on notice with a strong message. While The Samoan Werewolf was a heel then, he has turned babyface since splitting from Solo Sikoa.

Ad

Damian Priest recently shared a picture with Jacob Fatu, teasing a potential tag team. Fans were excited at the possibility of the duo joining forces. Considering this, the Triple H-led creative team could make this alliance official on SmackDown. That said, this is just speculation for now.

WWE to book Jacob Fatu vs. Aleister Black?

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, the likelihood of Fatu crossing paths with Aleister Black will substantially increase, given the latter's ongoing rivalry with Damian Priest.

Ad

The Dutch star has repeatedly targeted Priest since turning heel in July. Last week, Black pinned The Archer of Infamy using underhanded tactics. The two have locked horns twice so far, but Priest has yet to score a pinfall victory over Black.

Therefore, if Damian Priest joins forces with The Samoan Werewolf, fans could see Fatu going one-on-one with Aleister Black down the line. However, it is mere conjecture at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!