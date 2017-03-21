WrestleMania 33: 5 matches that need a stipulation attached

With a stacked card, let's take a look at which matches need a stipulation added

The card for WrestleMania 33 is loaded

WrestleMania 33 is less than two weeks away and with most of the card in place already, the next couple weeks on Raw and SmackDown LIVE should be very interesting.

With an already loaded match card, the next few weeks will be instrumental in the set-up of the matches and will hopefully get the WWE Universe excited for its biggest event of the year.

While there are no stipulations for any of the scheduled matches so far, one would have to assume that they’d be coming in the next few weeks. So let’s take a look at some of the matches that may have a stipulation added to them over the next couple weeks leading up to “The Ultimate Thrill Ride”, WrestleMania 33.

#1 Neville (Champion) vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship (Ladder Match)

This match has been a dream match ever since Aries got to WWE

Neville has absolutely dominated the Cruiserweight division since returning at Roadblock: End of the Line back in December, and nobody has been able to slow him down, until “The Greatest Man That Ever Lived” made it known that he was coming for him.

Aries had also been out of action for a while, much like Neville, but had been the third man on the commentary team for 205 Live, along with Corey Graves and Mauro Ranallo, during his in-ring absence.

However, a few weeks ago during an interview with “The King of the Cruiserweights” himself, A-Double made it clear that he was coming for Neville and the WWE Cruiserweight title.

This match has been a dream match for most fans ever since Aries debuted in NXT. Many of us didn’t know if Aries would ever make it to the main roster, but are pleased that he has found a spot with the Cruiserweights and has quickly become the most over Cruiserweight Superstar on the roster.

Not that this match needs an added stipulation, but if they really want this match to steal the show, then it should be a ladder match.

The brutality they can display during the match while using the ladder and the potential of witnessing a Red Arrow from Neville or a 450 Splash from Aries off the top of the ladder is too good to pass up.