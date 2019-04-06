×
WrestleMania 35: 4 huge predictions for the pay-per-view 

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Preview
482   //    06 Apr 2019, 03:57 IST

Who will Mr Hustle, Loyalty and Respect face at the Grandest Stage of Them All?
Who will Mr Hustle, Loyalty and Respect face at the Grandest Stage of Them All?

WWE's highlight pay-per-view of the year, the Greatest and the Grandest, WrestleMania 35 is just two days away. And the excitement and anticipation among WWE fans is already so evident from social media getting flooded with new speculations, predictions and fan theories every hour. And the recent turn of events has added fuel to fire.

To be honest, WWE did amazingly well hyping WrestleMania 35, this week on RAW and SmackDown Live. From Seth Rollins getting the better of Brock Lesnar, to Randy Orton's RKO outta nowhere to AJ Styles; from an epic brawl between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, to an intense segment between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, this week gave us an amazing preview of things to come on April 7.

Furthermore, WWE officially added the 'Winner takes all' stipulation in the main event matchup between Ronda, Lynch and Flair at WrestleMania 35. All in all, the recent turn of events has well and truly hyped up WrestleMania 35.

On top of that, the recent rumours regarding several returns and matches have made the fans impatient for April 7.

So, to feed all our curiosities, for the time being, let's take a look at 4 huge predictions for WrestleMania 35.

#4 Kane makes his surprise entrance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

It would be interesting
It would be interesting

Well, according to the latest rumours Kane is scheduled for WrestleMania Week in New York and don't get surprised if you see the Big Red Machine making his way into the ring as a surprise entrant in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Given the match card of WrestleMania, a place in the battle royal seems apt and fitting for the masked monster. However, apart from the surprise factor, plus a couple of entertaining eliminations, don't expect more from the former World Champion.



1 / 4 NEXT
Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Shubham Singh is a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything related to it. Enjoy his wide range of articles exclusively @Sportskeeda and don't forget to follow if you liked his work.
