×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons why John Cena returned with his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick 

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
20.94K   //    08 Apr 2019, 08:56 IST


WrestleMania 35 had Elias as its "Lead musical act". While he undoubtedly did a great job in his role, there was always going to be an interference. The two biggest superstars who fans were speculating would interfere were John Cena and The Undertaker, with an outside chance of The Rock.

It was a great segment that saw John Cena return as The Doctor of Thuganomics for the first time since 2012. While he abandoned the gimmick around 14 years ago, he did use it in his 2012 feud against The Rock.

For years, fans have called for Cena to return to the Doctor of Thuganomics, especially when his babyface run was getting stale. However, it seemed like Batista wasn't the only one who got what he wanted.

Why did John Cena return with the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick after essentially 14 years out? Here's why!

#4. He wanted to bring it back for a long time

John Cena is in an interesting position in WWE. With not much time left in his hand, he essentially is one of the few people in the company who has the privilege of creative freedom.

With that said, he knew that he has the option of appearing at whatever capacity he'd like. While it must have been sad for him to not have a match or any place on the card, he's been open about embracing the idea of being in a non-wrestling role.

With not much going on for him on the weekend minus the media obligations, he likely wanted to mix it up and bring back the gimmick for a long time. Even if he isn't using it going forward, it's likely that he dabbled around the thought of bringing it back after a long time.

Cena really can do what he wants.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Elias Samson
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE News: John Cena brings back Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick at WrestleMania 35 (Video)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why John Cena isn't facing Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why John Cena will face R-Truth at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Biggest Reasons why Vince McMahon won't let John Cena wrestle
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why John Cena isn't finished with WWE
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons John Cena should retire Kurt Angle 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals new haircut ahead of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why John Cena should retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Mystery Opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Drew McIntyre should fight John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us