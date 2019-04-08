WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons why John Cena returned with his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 20.94K // 08 Apr 2019, 08:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35 had Elias as its "Lead musical act". While he undoubtedly did a great job in his role, there was always going to be an interference. The two biggest superstars who fans were speculating would interfere were John Cena and The Undertaker, with an outside chance of The Rock.

It was a great segment that saw John Cena return as The Doctor of Thuganomics for the first time since 2012. While he abandoned the gimmick around 14 years ago, he did use it in his 2012 feud against The Rock.

For years, fans have called for Cena to return to the Doctor of Thuganomics, especially when his babyface run was getting stale. However, it seemed like Batista wasn't the only one who got what he wanted.

Why did John Cena return with the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick after essentially 14 years out? Here's why!

#4. He wanted to bring it back for a long time

John Cena is in an interesting position in WWE. With not much time left in his hand, he essentially is one of the few people in the company who has the privilege of creative freedom.

With that said, he knew that he has the option of appearing at whatever capacity he'd like. While it must have been sad for him to not have a match or any place on the card, he's been open about embracing the idea of being in a non-wrestling role.

With not much going on for him on the weekend minus the media obligations, he likely wanted to mix it up and bring back the gimmick for a long time. Even if he isn't using it going forward, it's likely that he dabbled around the thought of bringing it back after a long time.

Cena really can do what he wants.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement