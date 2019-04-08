WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us at the PPV

The Architect has designed his destiny

We have finally witnessed the biggest event of the year! In what felt like a card somewhat underwhelming on paper, WWE delivered one of the most enjoyable WrestleMania's in the company's history.

Everything about the show felt impressive as the placement of the featured showdowns and their respective in-ring quality felt perfect.

It's undeniable that Vince McMahon brought more spotlight to telling some quality storytelling between the ropes, and the event saw all the favorite babyfaces hold the gold at the end of the night.

Whilst Seth Rollins' victory over Brock Lesnar stunned the entire world, Kofi Kingston's epic victory could be ranked very highly amongst one of the greatest WrestleMania moments of all time, if not the greatest.

A lot of things were at stake. From Triple H and Kurt Angle's in-ring careers under jeopardy to Roman Reigns' first singles match in almost six months, the creative team ascended the credibility of all the showdowns by clinically capturing the essence of the event that is WrestleMania.

The night certainly ended in controversy with Becky Lynch pinning Ronda Rousey in unceremonious fashion to take home all the gold that was at stake in the main event of the visual extravaganza.

Regardless of what transpired, there were many things the company vicariously told us through some of their segments and matches that transpired. What were they? Let's find out.

#1 Seth Rollins could be a heel Universal Champion

The Architect realizes his dream

WrestleMania 35 saw Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar open the show and raise the game with some decisive storytelling between the ropes for the Universal Championship.

Since the recent episode of Monday Night Raw saw The Architect use dirty tactics to get the upper hand on The Beast Incarnate, nobody was expecting the former WWE Champion to walk out of New Jersey as the WWE Universal Champion.

But he did, and that too in the same way as he did on the red brand. Considering that Rollins now has his hands on the top prize, him going low to slay The Beast yet another time feels that something shocking could be in the works.

With Drew McIntyre working as the only legitimate heel on the red brand, Rollins' recent tactics could be signaling a heel run as the Universal Champion.

Whilst many in the internet wrestling community would want Seth to have a babyface run as the champion, the way he won is only suggesting otherwise.

