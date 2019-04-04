WrestleMania 35: 5 controversial things WWE might do at WrestleMania 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.59K // 04 Apr 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35 is days away. It's crazy to think that we're this close to the event, yet here we are. And to WWE's credit, it has been an absolutely great build as a whole (discounting a few hiccups here and there) and the card as a whole is quite stacked.

There's a lot to be excited about WrestleMania this year because history is going to be made. Not only will we see the women main event WrestleMania for the first time ever, but we have two fan favourite title challengers in Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins.

There are quite a few good matches on the card, and some of them may not even end rivalries, but they may just begin them. However, there's one common trend.

With great cards and great builds, WWE often does a job of making bad and controversial decisions at WrestleMania that ruins the showcase of the immortals. Since there's such a high chance of having a great WrestleMania, there's almost equally a chance of having a bad one. Here are five controversial things WWE could end up doing at the show of shows.

#5. Having Baron Corbin win clean

Baron Corbin isn't getting heat because of being an effective heel. People are pretty apathetic towards him, and there's legitimate heat that he's Kurt Angle's final opponent. It's such a bad choice, especially given that they just had a match a couple of months ago and Corbin won clean as a whistle.

Either way, it's more likely that Corbin will beat Angle in his final WrestleMania match. While it's a tradition to go out on your back, the storyline simply calls for Kurt Angle to win. Having Corbin pick up the win may be beneficial to him, but it'll definitely suck the air out of the stadium.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement