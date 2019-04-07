WrestleMania 35: 5 Potential winners for the 2019 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman is the clear favourite to win the ATG Battle Royal

The sixth annual Andre The Giant Battle Royal is stacked with talented WWE superstars who are representing both Raw and SmackDown Live and as well as a few free agents who will be a part of the match this year as well.

Battle Royals, as usual, are always fun to watch and same goes for WrestleMania's traditional Battle Royal as well. First initiated in 2014, the first official Andre The Giant Battle Royal was won by non-other than the 'Swiss Cyborg' Cesaro and in the following years, the likes of The Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, and Matt Hardy, who became the latest winner, made history at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This year, several notable stars are also set to compete in the 30-man over the top rope Battle Royal and without any further ado, let's take a closer look at the 5 superstars who at this point are favourite to walk out as the winners of this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

#5. Andrade

Andrade will look to make a mark at his first Mania

As per a few initial rumours, Andrade was apparently set for a big singles match at WrestleMania and many fans also hoped for the former NXT Champion to compete in the US Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, that wasn't the case to be, as WWE went ahead and booked a US Title match between Samoa Joe and challenger Rey Mysterio instead.

Instead, Andrade now finds himself in the dreadful Pre-Show spot, however, an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win will surely be a massive confidence booster for 'El Idolo'. Following a win at WrestleMania, Andrade could very well shift his focus towards the bigger picture and could find himself in position to challenge for the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live.

Nevertheless, Andrade should definitely be a favourite to win the ATG this year.

