WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Baron Corbin is still facing Kurt Angle despite the negative reactions

Baron Corbin will face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35

Recently, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle announced that he would be retiring at this year's WrestleMania. It was already sad news but WWE added salt to the injury by making Baron Corbin his final opponent.

It's a confusing decision from their side because a majority of the fans don't want to see this match. Kurt is currently on a farewell tour, and so far he has faced the likes of Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.

I don't have to tell you that some of these names are better than Basic Corbin for retiring Angle at WrestleMania. Still, the company isn't listening to the audience and doing what they want. In this column, we will take a look at five biggest reasons why The Lone Wolf is still set to face Kurt Angle at the Shows of Shows.

#5 To make Baron Corbin the most hated superstar

Corbin is still getting pushed by the WWE, and he is going to face Kurt Angle at this year's Mania

Baron Corbin is one the most hated superstars in the WWE, right now. As an authority figure, he had taken decisions that were enough to make him a true villain.

Plus, he has often tried to swindle fan favorite wrestlers for his own benefit. Even though WWE listened to the fans by taking the Acting General Manager position away from Corbin, they still aren't listening to us completely.

Corbin is still getting pushed by the WWE, and he is going to face Kurt Angle at this year's visual extravaganza. However, one reason could be that WWE wants to increase the amount of heat Corbin is currently receiving from the fans. And what is a better way of doing that than defeating one of the most liked superstars of all time?

