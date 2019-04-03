×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why The New Day aren't in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.33K   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:04 IST

WWE Photo

So the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match is official. The Usos will once again walk into the show of shows as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (the third year in a row, but they didn't defend it 2 years ago), and they have a daunting task as they defend the title against three other teams - Ricochet & Aleister Black, The Bar, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev.

The announcement was made by WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss, who wasn't exactly happy to be on SmackDown Live. Prior the announcement, the Usos had teamed with Ricochet & Black to take on the two other teams. They were successful in doing so.

It's crazy to think that Aleister Black & Ricochet have tag title opportunities at WrestleMania and NXT Takeover. However, notably missing from the match are The New Day's Xavier Woods & Big E, who helped Kofi Kingston secure his WWE title opportunity last week.

Here's why The New Day was left out of the Smackdown tag title match at WrestleMania 35.

#5. Accompanying Kofi Kingston

WWE Photo

Kofi Kingston is set for the biggest match of his career, and there's no doubt that he's going to want The New Day to accompany him. It's going to be a no brainer that they're going to be at ringside with him, and more likely than not, they're going to be a part of a very special entrance as well.

It's going to be interesting to see their role at WrestleMania, but there's no doubt that the biggest role that they'll play is being the hype men of Kofi Kingston. As they constantly mentioned time and again over the years (and more so since February), Xavier Woods and Big E's biggest goal in WWE is to make sure that Kofi Kingston becomes champion of the world.

And at WrestleMania, that could be happening

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Usos New Day Kofi Kingston Big E
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE Rumors: Two more matches added to WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The New Day's emotional reaction to Kofi Kingston securing his WrestleMania match (VIDEO)
RELATED STORY
All the Superstars heading into WrestleMania 35 as Champions, where were they last year?
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars and their rumoured WrestleMania 35 opponents
RELATED STORY
What will be the best match at WrestleMania 34?
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 Things WWE Should Do Before WrestleMania 35 (April 2, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why The Usos are WWE's best tag team
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's WrestleMania 35 Superstar stock market - who to buy? Who to sell?
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 34: Ranking each WrestleMania match by its potential quality
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us