WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why The New Day aren't in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.33K // 03 Apr 2019, 08:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

So the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match is official. The Usos will once again walk into the show of shows as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (the third year in a row, but they didn't defend it 2 years ago), and they have a daunting task as they defend the title against three other teams - Ricochet & Aleister Black, The Bar, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev.

The announcement was made by WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss, who wasn't exactly happy to be on SmackDown Live. Prior the announcement, the Usos had teamed with Ricochet & Black to take on the two other teams. They were successful in doing so.

It's crazy to think that Aleister Black & Ricochet have tag title opportunities at WrestleMania and NXT Takeover. However, notably missing from the match are The New Day's Xavier Woods & Big E, who helped Kofi Kingston secure his WWE title opportunity last week.

Here's why The New Day was left out of the Smackdown tag title match at WrestleMania 35.

#5. Accompanying Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is set for the biggest match of his career, and there's no doubt that he's going to want The New Day to accompany him. It's going to be a no brainer that they're going to be at ringside with him, and more likely than not, they're going to be a part of a very special entrance as well.

It's going to be interesting to see their role at WrestleMania, but there's no doubt that the biggest role that they'll play is being the hype men of Kofi Kingston. As they constantly mentioned time and again over the years (and more so since February), Xavier Woods and Big E's biggest goal in WWE is to make sure that Kofi Kingston becomes champion of the world.

And at WrestleMania, that could be happening

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement