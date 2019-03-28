WrestleMania 35: 5 Surprise appearances or returns that can happen

Will The Undertake show up at Mania?

WrestleMania 35 is now less than 2 weeks away and WWE has already announced most of the card. There are some huge matches booked for Mania as Rousey, Lynch and Flair make history by being the first women to headline WrestleMania. We also have Seth Rollins on a quest to slay The Beast as well as Kofi Kingston's shot at the WWE Championship.

Apart from what's been announced, WWE could also have a number of surprises up their sleeves.

#5 Rob Gronkowski

Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski

Mojo Rawley's best friend and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has already been at WrestleMania. He helped Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

WIll Rob Gronkowski be at Mania this year? It's already been teased on social media by none other than Stephanie McMahon herself.

Stephanie McMahon said the following on Twitter:

Congratulations @RobGronkowski, this is a tremendous honor by one of my favorite organizations, @USOMetroDC, dedicate to serve those who serve and their families. Thank you for all that you do and good luck with your retirement! Doors are always open @WWE!

#4 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been out injured for a while now. He underwent shoulder surgery last year at around the same time Kevin Owens was taken out of action. Zayn has been on the road to recovery for a while now and despite a couple of vignettes hyping a possible return, we haven't seen much of him. Let's hope he's ready to be back in action and WWE are just waiting for the right moment to bring him back.

However, if Zayn is ready to return, it won't be a total surprise if WWE anti-climatically adds Zayn to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale match. We did see Bray Wyatt return during the ATGMBR match last year.

