WrestleMania 35: 5 Title changes that should happen

Jake Sasko FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 991 // 30 Mar 2019, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We Are So Close Now

In many fans view, WrestleMania is the place where long term stories should be put to be, and big title changes should happen. After all, it is the biggest show of the year.

At New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show Wrestle Kingdom 13, every single title changed hands. And if you were going to do that this is definitely the show to do it on.

While this could be a good idea, I don't think every title should change hands. There are just too many titles in WWE at the moment to change all of the belts. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't have a few and maybe more than we usually get.

Some of these should definitely 100% happen, and some should but it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if they didn't. But these are 5 title changes that should happen at WrestleMania 35.

#5 Rey Mysterio (US Championship)

Do It For Your Son Rey

Somehow Rey Mysterio seems to be at the best he has ever been, even though he is now 44 years of age.

His opponent Samoa Joe isn't the youngest person on the roster either. But like Rey, Joe has been doing some of the best stuff of his career and is now 40 years old. WWE decided not to put the WWE title on Joe last summer, to the sadness of myself and many other fans.

But with these two being so good, this match could really be a show stealer. While Joe retaining would not be the worst thing to happen, Rey winning the title for a feel-good moment and to celebrate with his son would just be a good moment. And it could lead to bigger things for Joe. Probably not, but a guy can dream, right?

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement