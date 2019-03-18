WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions

WrestleMania 35 is the next pay per view.

WrestleMania 35 will be taking place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Two championship matches have already been confirmed. Brock Lesnar will be going head to head with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. We will also have Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte vs Becky Lynch.

Buddy Murphy will be defending the Cruiserweight Championship against the winner of an eight-man tournament as well. It has also been announced that Batista will face off with Triple H, Kurt Angle will face off with an unknown competitor in his retirement match, AJ Styles will face off with Randy Orton, and Shane McMahon will face off with The Miz.

There will certainly be matches for the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, the Raw Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, the Women's Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the WWE Championship as well.

#1 Kickoff Show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal is a typical part of WrestleMania 35.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a typical part of WrestleMania and will likely take place once again this year. Wrestlers like Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, and Woken Matt Hardy have won this matchup in the past. This year, there should be a thirty-one man battle royal.

From Raw; Apollo Crews, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Gran Metalik, Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, Kalisto, Konnor, Lince Dorado, Lio Rush, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Titus O'Neil, Tyler Breeze, Viktor, and Zack Ryder should compete. From SmackDown Live; Alexander Wolfe, Epico Colon, Eric Young, Harper, Killian Dain, Primo Colon, Rowan, and Sin Cara should compete. From 205 Live; Ariya Daivari, The Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carillo, and Mike Kanellis should compete.

Predicted Winner: Harper

#2 Kickoff Show: WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

The first WrestleMania women's battle occurred last year.

The WrestleMania women's battle first occurred last year and Naomi scored the victory. It is likely to become a major tradition of WrestleMania and will almost definitely occur this year. This year, it should be a 25-women battle royal.

From Raw; Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan should compete. From SmackDown Live; Carmella, Lana, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Zelina Vega should compete. From NXT; Aliyah, Candice LeRae, Deonna Purrazzo, Kacy Catanzaro, Mia Yim, Taynara Conti, Vanessa Borne, and Xia Li should compete. From NXT UK; Isla Dawn, Jinny, Kay Lee Ray, Rhea Ripley, and Xia Brookside should compete.

Predicted Winner: Ruby Riott

